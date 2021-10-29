Vedanta Q2 results: Multifold jump in net profit to Rs 4,615 cr

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,615 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 838 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during July-September 2021 increased to Rs 31,074 crore, compared with Rs 21,758 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals companies. It has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:14 PM IST