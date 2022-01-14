Vedanta plans investments in Saudi Arabia's mineral sector

Vedanta Group stated that it is exploring investment opportunities in the mineral sector of Saudi Arabia.

The company is in talks with stakeholders in Saudi Arabia, aiming to become a mineral hub in the Middle East, Vedanta said.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal attended the ‘Future Minerals Forum 2022’ held in Riyadh and spoke on the huge potential Saudi Arabia has in minerals, including zinc, gold and silver.

“The strong collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia is bringing to the fore big opportunities," added Agarwal.

