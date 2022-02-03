Vedanta denies reports of merger with parent firm: Report

Contrary to news reports, Vedanta Ltd has denied reports of a merger with Vedanta Resources, in a clarification to news reports which said that Anil Agarwal, founder and CEO of Vedanta Resources, is considering a merger with Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources.

Metals and mining major Vedanta said in an exchange filing: "With regards to recent media reports on having preliminary discussions with prospective advisors about the idea of combining Vedanta Resources Limited with Vedanta Limited, Vedanta Limited would like to strongly deny these reports as speculative and misleading to the investors. No such proposal is under consideration, and we categorically deny any such rumours."

At 11.14 AM, the shares of the company were trading 1.56 percent up at Rs 348.60 apiece.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:17 AM IST