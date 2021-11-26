Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal bags Asian Business Philanthropy Award 2021

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group has been given the Philanthropy Award at the Asian Business Awards 2021 for his contribution towards humanitarianism initiatives centering on healthcare, education, sanitation, skill development and sustainable livelihood.

The Asian Business Award, now in its 23rd year, is hosted every year by Eastern Eye, Britain's biggest selling English language Asian newspaper.

The award is known for celebrating Asian entrepreneurship and business success, wherein the winners are honoured at the annual gathering of the UK's wealthiest and most successful businessmen and women.

This year's assemblage, held on November 19 in London, recognised Agarwal for his exceptional contribution towards empowering underprivileged communities.

His universal mission of giving back to society has made him a living inspiration for many across the globe.

Agarwal said: "I am extremely humbled to receive this award. It has further energised me to uphold my commitment towards sustainably strengthening the rural communities of the country. I take pride in living up to my 'Giving Pledge' as this year Vedanta, under its social initiatives, has spent Rs 331 crore and has vowed to spend Rs 5000 crore more. Philanthropy has given more meaning to my life, and I draw immense satisfaction in giving back to society."

