Vedanta Aluminium Business uses tech to recycle 16.5 bn litres of water in FY21

Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of the aluminium and value-added products, has recycled 16.5 billion litres of water in FY 20-21, leveraging technology for focused control and monitoring of water consumption.

The water saving projects across its Alumina Refinery, Aluminium Smelters and Power Plants have alone resulted in water conservation to the tune of 700 million litres.

Vedanta Aluminum's operations are guided by the Vedanta Sustainable Development Framework, which includes a robust suite of technical & management standards and guidance notes developed in line with global sustainability management practices aligned to the International Financial Corporation (IFC), International Council for Mining and Metals (ICMM), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The company's Water Management Policy guides its efforts towards exploration of opportunities for reducing the water consumption and encourages increased water reutilization and zero liquid discharge from operations, in line with Vedanta's commitment to the 6th UN Sustainable Development Goal--Clean Water and Sanitation.

Vedanta has recently operationalized another roof-top rainwater harvesting system. Set up at its Captive Power Plant in Jharsuguda, the rainwater harvesting system has a collection capacity of at least 56,000 litres of water, which will be used within the plant for various purposes.