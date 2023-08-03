 Vedant Fashion Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVedant Fashion Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Vedant Fashion Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Vedant Fashion Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Representative Image

Vedant Fashions Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 1,574 equity shares to employees as stock option under the VFL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 – Scheme Pratham (or Scheme), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 24,27,84,868 divided into 24,27,84,868 equity shares of Rs 1 each from Rs 24,27,83,294 divided into 24,27,83,294 equity shares of Rs 1 each.

Vedant Fashions Limited shares

The shares of Vedant Fashions Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,253.95, down by 2.39 percent.

Read Also
Vedant Fashions lists 8% premium on debut over issue price of Rs 866
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Novelis Net Sales Decreases By 20% In Q1FY24

Novelis Net Sales Decreases By 20% In Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Mahanagar Gas Net Profit Rises To ₹368.40 Cr; Eicher Motors Net Profit...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Mahanagar Gas Net Profit Rises To ₹368.40 Cr; Eicher Motors Net Profit...

Aavas Financiers Net Profit Jumps To ₹109.71 Cr; Total Income Up At ₹466.85 Cr In Q1FY24

Aavas Financiers Net Profit Jumps To ₹109.71 Cr; Total Income Up At ₹466.85 Cr In Q1FY24

Vedant Fashion Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Vedant Fashion Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Why Did The Government Impose Restrictions On Laptops, Tablets Imports?

Why Did The Government Impose Restrictions On Laptops, Tablets Imports?