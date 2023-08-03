Vedant Fashion Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Representative Image

Vedant Fashions Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 1,574 equity shares to employees as stock option under the VFL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 – Scheme Pratham (or Scheme), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 24,27,84,868 divided into 24,27,84,868 equity shares of Rs 1 each from Rs 24,27,83,294 divided into 24,27,83,294 equity shares of Rs 1 each.

Vedant Fashions Limited shares

The shares of Vedant Fashions Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,253.95, down by 2.39 percent.

