 Varun Beverages Revenue From Operations Grows By 21.8% YoY To ₹ 38,705.2 Million In Q2FY24
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Varun Beverages Revenue From Operations Grows By 21.8% YoY To ₹ 38,705.2 Million In Q2FY24

Varun Beverages Limited, a key player in the beverage industry, announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Financial Performance Highlights

Performance Review for Q3 CY2023 vs. Q3 CY2022

Revenue from operations (net of excise / GST) grew by 21.8% YoY to Rs. 38,705.2 million. Consolidated sales volumes grew by 15.4% in Q3 CY2023 to 220 million cases compared to 190 million cases in Q3 CY2022, led by double-digit growth in both Indian & International markets. Net realization increased by 5.6% to Rs. 176.3 per case driven by an increase in realization per case primarily in International markets.

EBITDA increased by 26.2% to Rs. 8,821.4 million from Rs.6,989.9 million. Gross margins improved by 163 bps to 55.3% in Q3 CY2023 primarily owing to the softening of PET chips prices. EBITDA margins improved by 79 bps to 22.8% in Q3 CY2023 driven by higher gross margins and operational efficiencies.

PAT increased by 30% to Rs. 5,140.6 million from Rs. 3,954.8 million in Q3 2022 driven by growth in revenue from operations and improvement in margins.

Performance Review for 9M CY2023 vs. 9M CY2022

Revenue from operations (net of excise / GST) grew 22% YoY to Rs. 133,748.9 million in 9M CY2023 as compared to Rs. 109,589.1 million 9M CY2022 . EBITDA increased by 28.6% to Rs. 31,912.0 million in 9M CY2023 from Rs. 24,806.0 million in 9M CY2022 . PAT higher by 33.3% to Rs. 19,580.5 million in 9M CY2023 from Rs. 14,685.9 million in 9M CY2022.

Varun Beverages Limited shares

The shares of Varun Beverages Limited on Monday at 12:48 pm IST were at Rs 946.90, down by 0.52 percent.

article-image

