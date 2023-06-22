Varun Beverages Allots 20,412 Equity Shares As ESOPs |

Varun Beverages on Thursday announced the allotment of 20,412 Equity Shares to employees as stock option under Employees Stock Option Scheme 2016("ESOP 2016”), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity share will be Rs 5 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 1,29,91,36,476 equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each.

Varun Beverages Shares

The shares of Varun Beverages on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 804.60, down by 1.84 percent.

Read Also Varun Beverages' Jaipuria settles insider trading case with Sebi