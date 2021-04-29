Validity of seafarers' certificates extended till December 31; seafarers say work half done

The Directorate General of Shipping has extended the validity of seafarers' certificate of competency (COC)/certificate of proficiency (COP) till December 31, 2021, in the wake of renewal difficulties due to the second wave of COVID-19. But many seafarers took to Twitter stating this is half done task.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya took to microblogging site to talk about it.

These seafarers suggested the Directorate General of Shipping should issue a circular for STCW courses certificate with 18 months validity. One Twitter user pointed out that institutions are asking seafarers to travel for practicals if they need the certificates, only because the ministry has not issued a notification.