Valentine's Day 2020: IndiGo offers tickets starting at Rs. 999 in special sale

Budget carrier IndiGo recently announced a 4-day special sale on travel across its Indian network. Ticket prices start at Rs. 999.

The airline is offering one million seats on discounted fares from February 11 to February 14. The sale is valid for travel from March 1 to September 30, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to announce the four-day special sale effective from today till February 14, kickstarting the Valentine's celebrations a little early," the chief commercial officer of IndiGo, William Boulter, said.

Both corporate and leisure customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via the official website, the statement added.

According to the airline's website, flight ticket prices on routes such as Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Amritsar begin at Rs. 1699.

Delhi-Bengaluru flights are priced at Rs. 2,799 and above.

Similarly, starting prices include Rs. 2,999 on the Delhi-Bhubaneswar route, Rs. 3,999 for travelling from Delhi to Goa, Rs. 2,049 on Delhi-Hyderabad route and so on.

Starting from Mumbai, a flight to Ahmedabad will cost Rs. 2,199. Other routes starting from Mumbai include Mumbai-Amritsar (Rs. 3,999), Mumbai-Aurangabad (Rs. 3,099), Mumbai-Bagdogra (Rs. 4,599), Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs. 1,799) and so on.

Full details for every route can be found here.

The offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme or discount and is not transferable or exchangeable. In order to make changes to the travel itinerary one will have to pay the relevant fee and fare difference.

