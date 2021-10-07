Vakrangee partners with LenDenClub, to launch P2P lending across network

Vakrangee Limited (VL) has partnered with P2P lending platform LenDenClub to offer borrowing and lending across its network of 11,900 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras.

While customers can now avail instant personal loans, they can also invest their savings in a capital pool, which will then be used to on-lend to other customers on the platform seeking personal loans.

With this partnership, LenDenClub is eyeing accelerated growth in its customer base especially across regional markets.

Customers can avail instant personal loans at any of the nearest Kendra across 19,000 pin codes in the country for a wide variety of services such as online shopping, purchase of agri products or healthcare services. Borrowers can thus avail hassle-free digital loans instantly, even if he is situated in a remote part of the country.

Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “With this partnership, we have strategically added a platform for lending and borrowing at our Nextgen Kendras making them into a one-stop shop for all the borrowing requirements of our customers.”

Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub, said, "Our new partnership with Vakrangee will aid in building inroads and extending P2P lending services to a large section of population residing in the country's remotest regions, who is otherwise outside the formal credit sector. We are delighted to call on Vakrangee's massive network and contribute to the nation's growth story."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 06:11 PM IST