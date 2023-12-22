In the ever-evolving journey of life, seeking guidance and answers to profound questions is a universal quest. Recognizing this need, Vaibhav Maloo, the Managing Director of Enso Group and a distinguished entrepreneur, has embarked on a mission to unravel life's mysteries through his upcoming self-help book, "The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions."

Now available on all online and offline bookstores including Crossroads and airport bookstores as well as others around the country, this eagerly anticipated publication is not just another addition to the genre but a comprehensive guide crafted from Vaibhav Maloo's wealth of business knowledge and life insights. It promises not only to address burning questions but to provide a roadmap for readers navigating personal, social, and professional challenges.

What sets this self-help book apart is the involvement of Pan Macmillan India, a reputable Delhi-based publishing house, known for its commitment to delivering quality content. The collaboration underscores the significance of Maloo's work, and the team at Pan Macmillan India is eager to unveil the gems of wisdom contained within the pages.

"The Business of Life" is not confined to typical self-help tropes; it ventures into diverse realms, including social empowerment, world politics, business ethics, religion, and culture. Through meticulous exploration, Vaibhav Maloo encourages readers to ponder essential topics often overlooked in the hustle of daily life.

What adds a noble touch to this endeavor is Maloo's philanthropic initiative. For every copy sold, a contribution of INR 7.50 will be made to the Pratham Education Foundation, emphasizing his commitment to social responsibility and education.

The author's unique approach blends innate curiosity with lessons drawn from a rich tapestry of personal and professional experiences. Through 101 carefully crafted answers, Maloo not only draws the curiosity of his readers but also provokes thought, inspiring positive action in both business and life.