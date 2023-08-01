Vaibhav Global Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: Vaibhav Global (Representative)

Vaibhav Global Limited on Tuesday announced the allotment of 96,632 equity shares of Rs 2 each on August 1, 2023 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under various employee benefit schemes of the company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 33,05,10,764 consisting of 16,52,55,382 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Vaibhav Global Limited shares

The shares of Vaibhav Global Limited on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 352.40, up by 2.07 percent.

