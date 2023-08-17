 Vaibhav Global Allots 42,476 Equity Shares As ESOPs
Vaibhav Global Allots 42,476 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Vaibhav Global Allots 42,476 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Vaibhav Global (Representative)

Vaibhav Global Limited on Thursday announced allotment 42,476 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each on to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under various employee benefit schemes of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With the allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs 33,05,95,716 consisting of 16,52,97,858 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each.

The shares of Vaibhav Global on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 385.70, up by 0.96 percent.

