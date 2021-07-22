V-Mart to acquire Arvind Fashions 'Unlimited' retail chain

Value fashion retailer V-Mart Retail Ltd on Thursday announced the acquisition of the 'Unlimited' retail chain from Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL).

V-Mart Retail has signed definitive agreements to acquire all of the existing running stores of 'Unlimited' from Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ALBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AFL, a joint statement said.

"This acquisition enables V-Mart to establish a quick and wide footprint in southern and western India, thus debuting its presence in these untapped markets," the statement said.

Unlimited operates a chain of 74 value fashion retail stores across South and West India and retails fashion apparel and accessories for men, women and children at affordable prices.