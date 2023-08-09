V-Guard Revenue Grows By 19.3%; Profit After Tax Grows 20.3% In Q1FY24 | Image: V-Guard (Representative)

V-Guard Industries Ltd., a leading Consumer Electricals and Electronics Company announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Q1FY 2023-24 highlights

Consolidated Net Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 is Rs 1214.76 crore; a growth of 19.3 percent over the revenue recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year (Rs 1018.29 crore).

Consolidated Profit After Tax for the quarter is Rs 64.22 crore, a growth of 20.3 per as against Rs 53.37 crore recorded in corresponding period of the previous year.

"The business has delivered a strong topline growth in Q1. The growth has been broadbased across all three segments. While North region was somewhat impacted by unfavourable weather conditions, the other regions returned a strong performance. Impact of softening in commodity prices has started reflecting in gross margins with gradual improvement over last few quarters. We expect further improvement to reflect in coming quarters," said Mithun. K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd.

V-Guard Industries Ltd shares

The shares of V-Guard Industries on Wednesday at 2:58 pm IST were at Rs 332.65, up by 16.35 percent.

