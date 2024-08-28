 Uttar Pradesh: Circle Rate In Ayodhya Surge By 200% With Rising Land Demand After Ram Temple Construction
Local residents and stakeholders will have at least 10 days to submit their objections and suggestions before the new rates are officially adopted.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Ram temple, Ayodhya | Ram temple trust

The circle rates in Ayodhya are expected to rise significantly by up to 200% after the demand for land has increased following the construction of the Ram Temple in this holy city.

The district administration has proposed this increase in response to soaring property values, which have surged due to extensive construction activities around the city, particularly in the lead-up to the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January.

The last revision of these rates took place in 2017

The final rate list, which will provide clarity for prospective buyers, is expected to be made public on soon.

A senior administrative officer explained that the proposal to increase circle rates is necessary to align with the current market rates and boost state revenue. "For the past year, we've observed that in many cases, the per square meter rates cited by buyers during property transactions have exceeded the existing circle rates. Adjusting the rates accordingly is crucial to ensure the state's financial interests are safeguarded," the officer said.

The proposed rates must be finalized and published by August 31. Local residents and stakeholders will have at least 10 days to submit their objections and suggestions before the new rates are officially adopted.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal stated, "The final decision will only be made after considering all suggestions and addressing any objections raised."

Ayodhya Reverberates with 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki'

Meanwhile, the city resonated with the chants of "Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki" at midnight on Tuesday as devotees celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with great fervor. As the clock struck 12, the city was filled with the joyous sounds of "Nand Ghar Anand Bhayo, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki," and devotees rejoiced in the divine celebration.

In the sacred temples of Ayodhya, including the Ram Janmabhoomi, Mani Ram Das Chavani, Dashrath Mahal, Ved Mandir, Dwarkadhish Temple in Parikrama Marg, Paramhans Ashram in Katra, Baikunth Dham, Shri Ram Vallabh Kunj, Uttar Totadri Mutt Vibheeshan Kund, Shri Laxman Kila, and Shri Siyarama Kila, the birth of Lord Krishna was celebrated with utmost devotion.

The festivities began in the early morning with the ceremonial abhishek (bathing ritual) of the deity using Panchamrit (a mixture of five sacred ingredients) and fragrant herbs. Following this, the deity was adorned with new clothes and elaborate decorations. Vedic scholars then performed rituals with the chanting of Vedic hymns. Religious ceremonies continued throughout the day, culminating in the midnight celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, marked by the sound of conch shells and bells.

