UTI Asset Management allots 10,696 shares to employees as stock options

According to a regulatory filing, asset management firm UTI has allotted 10,696 shares as stock options for its employees.

Post this allotment, UTI's paid up share capital stands at Rs. 1,26,98,05,830.

