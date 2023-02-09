e-Paper Get App
UTI Asset Management allots 10,696 shares to employees as stock options

This has brought UTI's total paid up share capital to Rs. 1,26,98,05,830.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
According to a regulatory filing, asset management firm UTI has allotted 10,696 shares as stock options for its employees.

Post this allotment, UTI's paid up share capital stands at Rs. 1,26,98,05,830.

