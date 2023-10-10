UTI AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

UTI AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) on Tuesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited has approved the allotment of 863 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Post the allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from ₹1,27,00,00,910 (12,70,00,091 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each) to ₹1,27,00,09,540 (12,70,00,954 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each).

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital.

UTI Asset Management Company Limited shares

The shares of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Tuesday at 11:24 am IST were at Rs 789.70, up by 1.32 percent.