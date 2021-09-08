Using local ingredients to be industry's core focus: Coca-Cola India

With India entering its 75th year of Independence, total beverages company Coca-Cola India believes that using the country's own farm ingredients will continue to be the core focal point for the industry.



Besides, developing a hyper localised strategy as well as building a portfolio of consumer-centric brands will be another major theme for the industry.



"As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, there has been a strong emphasis on creating an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat', India's journey of economic self-reliance. While the nation fights the pandemic, it is widely understood that a self-reliant India is a pursuit of fostering entrepreneurship, nurturing diversity and innovation and enabling rural and urban areas to develop alongside," said Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.



"For India Inc., this perhaps translates into two broad words -- ‘Innovation' and ‘Adaptability', as it has been truly inspiring to see how businesses across industries are revisiting their models and pivoting their offerings to suit the new normal," he added.



According to Ray, developing a hyper-localised strategy and building a portfolio of consumer-centric brands using Indian farm ingredients will continue to be the core focal point for the industry.



"The aim is to create loved brands, done sustainably, for a better shared future, while we move forward with support of our partners and stakeholders across levels, to achieve our vision of environmental sustainability and creating a world without waste.



"The accelerated digital transformation forced by the pandemic has been another big change. Going forward, capitalising on digitisation and technology will help tap new opportunities to move towards achieving goals at an accelerated pace," Ray said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:44 PM IST