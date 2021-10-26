Using edtech to launch habits-led leadership course ‘SHIFT’

Using edtech as a delivery platform, expert Vishakha Singh has announced the launch of a leadership course SHIFT that stands for Simple Habits and Ideas for Forward Thinking. Singh is a thought leader in forward thinking skills.

The course, SHIFT, is a three weeks long online-offline program which enables leaders and professionals of today’s world to adopt a forward thinking mindset to direct themselves and their teams towards the path of growth trajectory in a fast changing business environment.

The next cohort of the course is to begin on November 19th, 2021 which will comprise of business leaders and entrepreneurs from both listed and privately run ventures. C-Suite leaders from prominent organisations such as Infosys, Asian Paints, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Caps, General Mills amongst others were a part of the previous batch.

SHIFT is a set of 15 habits and ideas that inculcates forward thinking skills for its users. Utilising edtech as a medium, Vishakha inculcates habits as behavioural interventions to nurture growth mindset in the course takers.

SHIFT, an online-offline integrated course experience, enables users to develop a creative and critical thinking mindset, thereby empowering them to become better and confident decision makers. These habits and ideas are based on mental models and are designed to steer a mindset in the direction of growth and success. The course comprises four modules which includes habits like ‘Empathy Mapping’, ‘Listening Together’ and ideas like ‘No Marginal Thinking’, ‘Inversion Thinking’ and ‘Boyd’s OODA model’ amongst others which help the course takers to become an engaged leader while honing the innovative side of their mind. This entire course, through the habits and ideas nurtures skills of a confident, reflective, empathetic and innovative leader.

Vishakha Singh, the author of SHIFT stated, “The speed of disruption in the work environment is faster than the speed of change adopted by today’s leaders. Disruption comes from many directions- growth of technology, new laws, pandemic etc. It is imperative for leaders to adopt a forward thinking mindset that is agile and innovative in dealing with the pace of the work environment. Thinking is a skill that can be acquired. SHIFT is a set of mental models that brings ideas to action through everyday work habits. It hones thinking skills for leaders to steer themselves, their teams and their work to paths of success.”

Shashank Kolekar who works with Infosys, stated, “SHIFT is an extremely effective course that has impacted my way of working. Under the guidance of Vishakha and her course, one can seamlessly develop the habits of effective critical thinking. Besides, it also helps one to make better decisions, better habits lead to efficient work productivity. I came across this course after reading an article written by Vishakha. ”

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:53 PM IST