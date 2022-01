Usha International stated that it is aiming to increase rural revenue to 25% by 2023-24, led by robust sector sales.

The company stated that it is also making efforts to double rural penetration over the next two to three years.

The sector contributes 18-19% to the fan and small appliance maker's revenue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 06:02 PM IST