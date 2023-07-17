 USFDA Conducts Inspection At Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra Pradesh Unit
USFDA Conducts Inspection At Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra Pradesh Unit

The unit has now received an Establishment Inspection Report classifying the facility as 'Voluntary action indicated'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
USFDA Conducts Inspection At Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra Pradesh Unit | Image: Aurobindo Pharma (Representative)

The US Food and Drug Administration conducted an inspection at Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Unit XIV in Andhra Pradesh, the company announced through an exchange filing. The inspection at the facility in E-Bonangi Village, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh was held from May 15 to May 19.

The unit has now received an Establishment Inspection Report classifying the facility as 'Voluntary action indicated'.

Aurobindo Pharma Healthcare on July 12 received USFDA approval for Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets that are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

Aurobindo Pharma shares

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Monday morning at 10:54 am IST were trading at Rs 736.70, down by 0.30 per cent.

article-image

