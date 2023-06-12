USFDA completes inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with no observations |

USFDA after its inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility in Panoli, Gujarat and issued Form 483 as it had no observations, the company reported through an exchange filing. The inspection by the USFDA was conducted from June 5 to June 9.

The company in the exchange filing said, "The Company remains committed to producing quality products, embedding a quality culture across the organization and continuously investing in systems, processes & training of its employees so that it can maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance for all its markets."

J B Chemicals Pharmaceuticals shares

The shares of J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday at 1:30 pm IST were at Rs 2,134.65, down by 1.15 per cent.