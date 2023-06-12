 USFDA completes inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with no observations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUSFDA completes inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with no observations

USFDA completes inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with no observations

The inspection by the USFDA was conducted from June 5 to June 9.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
USFDA completes inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with no observations |

USFDA after its inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility in Panoli, Gujarat and issued Form 483 as it had no observations, the company reported through an exchange filing. The inspection by the USFDA was conducted from June 5 to June 9.

The company in the exchange filing said, "The Company remains committed to producing quality products, embedding a quality culture across the organization and continuously investing in systems, processes & training of its employees so that it can maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance for all its markets."

J B Chemicals Pharmaceuticals shares

The shares of J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday at 1:30 pm IST were at Rs 2,134.65, down by 1.15 per cent.

Read Also
JB Chemicals and Pharma to sell Glenmark's heart drug Razel in India and Nepal
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

TVS Motors Shares Hit An All-Time High After The Acquisition Of SEMG

TVS Motors Shares Hit An All-Time High After The Acquisition Of SEMG

Coforge and FundMore Partner To Deliver Compliance Automation Solutions For Mortgage Lenders in...

Coforge and FundMore Partner To Deliver Compliance Automation Solutions For Mortgage Lenders in...

USFDA completes inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with no observations

USFDA completes inspection at J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals with no observations

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Pipavav Port Temporarily suspends Operations At Pipavav Port

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat Pipavav Port Temporarily suspends Operations At Pipavav Port

Equitas Small Finance Bank Offers 16.84 lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Equitas Small Finance Bank Offers 16.84 lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Option