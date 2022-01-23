US technology stocks have been tumbling in the new year

US technology stocks have been nursing a new year hangover, pushing the Nasdaq into correction territory, according to reports.

Momentum is building against companies with promises to reshape the world, as investors turn to "value" alternatives such as oil and banking, the report said.

The technology sector faces a crunch fortnight as its biggest names report results, including Microsoft on Tuesday, Tesla on Wednesday and Apple on Thursday.

"The outlook for the Nasdaq 100 will be much clearer in two weeks," says Matt Weller, global head of research at Forex.com and City Index.

The report said that a near-record number of tech stocks have recently plunged at least 50 per cent from their all-time highs.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:16 PM IST