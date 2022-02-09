US President Jo Biden mentions 'Tesla' after Elon Musk complains

Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk's oft-voice complaint of being ignored has been heard finally. US President Joe Biden has publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in electric vehicle manufacturing on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Musk said while the government praised General Motors and Ford for leading the Electric Vehicles (EV) revolution, they did not mention Tesla at all. "Does that sound maybe a little biased?" Musk said during a panel discussion. "Not the friendliest administration, seems to be controlled by unions." Asked in August whether the White House did not invite Musk because workers at Tesla are not unionized, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: "I'll let you draw your own conclusion."

However, on Tuesday, Biden mentioned Tesla along with other auto firms: "From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies," Biden said, adding other start-ups and saying manufacturing is coming "back to America after decades.

(With inputs from Reuters)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:44 AM IST