US gives Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 45 days to do business with them

New York: The United States on Tuesday granted Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 45 days to continue doing business with American companies.

The new provisional license expires on May 15. Prior to the extension, the previous license was set to expire on April 1.

In May, Washington said it would blacklist Huawei from the US market and from buying crucial American components.

The United States has expressed concern that Huawei equipment could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic. The company has denied the accusation.