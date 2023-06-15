US Fed Pauses Interest Rate Hikes After 10 Consecutive Increases; Signals Two More Potential Hikes | Representiative Image

The US Federal Reserve has left the interest rate unchanged for the first time after March 2022, ending a stream of 10 consecutive hikes to curb inflation. But in a surprise move, the Fed signalled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month.

"In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to two per cent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments," the Fed said on Wednesday in a statement after a two-day policy meeting of its top policymaking committee.

Interest rate highest in 16 years

After the Fed hoisted the interest by 0.25 per cent at about 5.1 per cent, taking the rate to its highest level in 16 years, there were indications that it would pause the hikes, depending, of course, on how the economy was doing.

The central bank's 18 policymakers envision raising their key rate by an additional half point this year, to about 5.6 per cent, according to economic forecasts they issued Wednesday.

More rate hikes expected

The economic projections revealed a more hawkish Fed than many analysts had expected. Twelve of the 18 policymakers forecast at least two more quarter-point rate increases. Four supported a quarter-point increase. Only two envisioned keeping rates unchanged. The policymakers also predicted that their benchmark rate will stay higher for longer than they did three months ago.

"We understand the hardship that high inflation is causing, and we remain strongly committed to bring inflation back down to our 2 per cent goal," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference. "The process of getting inflation down is going to be a gradual one -- it's going to take some time."

Still, Powell stopped short of saying the Fed's policymakers have committed to resuming their rate hikes when they next meet in late July.

Why are officials predicting additional hikes?

One reason why the officials may be predicting additional rate hikes is that they foresee a modestly healthier economy and more persistent inflation that might require higher rates to cool.

Rate hikes impact borrowing

The Fed's aggressive streak of rate hikes, which have made mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing costlier, have been intended to slow spending and defeat the worst bout of inflation in four decades. Average credit card rates have surpassed 20 per cent to a record high.

The central bank's rate hikes have coincided with a steady drop in consumer inflation, from a peak of 9.1 per cent last June to 4 per cent as of May. But core inflation remains chronically high. Core inflation clocked in at 5.3 per cent in May compared with 12 months earlier, well above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

Powell and other top policymakers have also indicated that they want to assess how much a pullback in bank lending might be weakening the economy.

Banks have been slowing their lending -- and demand for loans has fallen -- as interest rates have risen. Some analysts have expressed concern that the collapse of three large banks last spring could cause nervous lenders to sharply tighten their loan qualifications.

Benchmark rate increased by 5 percentage points

The Fed has raised its benchmark rate by a substantial 5 percentage points since March of last year -- the fastest pace of increases in 40 years. "Skipping" a rate hike now might have been the most effective way for Powell to unite a fractious policymaking committee.

Inflation data

In an encouraging sign, inflation data that the government issued this week showed that most of the rise in core prices reflected high rents and used car prices. Those costs are expected to ease later this year.

Wholesale used car prices, for example, fell in May, raising the prospect that retail prices will follow suit. And rents are expected to ease in the coming months as new leases are signed with milder price increases. Those lower prices, though, will take time to feed into the government's measure.

The economy has so far fared better than the central bank and most economists had expected at the beginning of the year. Companies are still hiring at a robust pace, which has helped encourage many people to keep spending, particularly on travel, dining out and entertainment.

