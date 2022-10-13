US consumer prices increased 0.4% in September, Fed likely to hike rates soon

US consumer prices increased 0.4% in September | File

Fresh inflation data released on Thursday showed that the US consumer prices for a wide variety of goods and services increased more than expected in September as underlying inflation pressures continue to weigh on the economy. Due to this the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month.

The overall inflation for the month rose 0.4 percent after gaining 0.1 percent in August and the overall inflation rose 8.2 percent off its peak at 9.1 percent in June, which was the highest level since November 1981. The Fed officials are expected to be watching the monthly figures closely as they offered reason for worry.

Except for food and energy prices that are generally removed from inflation readings due to its volatility, the core CPI accelerated 0.6% and core inflation was up 6.6% compared to a year ago. This report shook the financial markets.

The Consumer Price Index report for this month showed a rise in inflation from the prior month. This is the second month in a row that inflation has failed to moderate.

Despite the continued moderation as supply chains ease and oil prices retreat, inflation is running way above the Fed's 2% target.