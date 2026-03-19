US Claims Strikes On 7,000 Targets In Iran, 120 Ships & 11 Submarines Hit As Biggest Attack Warning Raises Global Tensions

The US claims it has hit 7,000 targets in Iran, damaging 120 ships and destroying 11 submarines. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The United States has made strong claims about its ongoing military operations against Iran. Pete Hegseth said that the attacks are moving “in the right direction” and are going as per plan.

He also hinted that an even bigger strike could happen soon, possibly the largest attack so far.

Claim of 7,000 Targets Hit

According to the US Defense Secretary, American forces have targeted around 7,000 locations in Iran. These targets include key military and strategic sites.

He suggested that the intensity of attacks may increase further in the coming days, showing a more aggressive approach by the US.

Heavy Damage to Naval Strength

The US has also claimed major damage to Iran’s naval forces. Around 120 ships are said to have been damaged or destroyed in these operations.

In addition, 11 submarines have reportedly been taken out. The attacks have also affected Iran’s surface fleet and several military ports, weakening its naval power significantly.

Rising Tensions in the Region

This aggressive action by the US is likely to increase tensions across the Middle East. Experts believe that such large-scale military operations can lead to further conflict and instability in the region.

The situation remains sensitive, and any further escalation could have wider consequences.

Global Impact and Concerns

The developments are being closely watched by the global community. Rising tensions may impact global security and energy markets, especially oil prices.

However, it is important to note that these claims have not been independently verified yet.

What Lies Ahead

With the US hinting at a possible “biggest attack,” the situation may become more serious. The world is now watching closely to see how Iran responds and whether tensions will escalate further.