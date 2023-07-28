US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years | Representative Image

US Chip maker AMD on Friday announced an investment of $400 million in India over five years, and said the company will be a strong partner in building India's semiconductor ecosystem.

The company will open a new research and development campus in Bengaluru, which will be its largest such facility in the world.

"AMD will invest USD 400 million in India in 5 years," Mark Papermaster, EVP and CTO of AMD, said addressing SemiconIndia 2023 here.

AMD will build on its two decades of growth and successful presence in India, he said, adding that the company expects to add 3,000 additional engineers in India by 2028, as it extends R&D capabilities in the country.

Read Also Macrotech Developers Revenue From Operation At ₹16.2 Billion In Q1FY24

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)