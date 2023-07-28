 US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years

US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years

The company will open a new research and development campus in Bengaluru, which will be its largest such facility in the world.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years | Representative Image

US Chip maker AMD on Friday announced an investment of $400 million in India over five years, and said the company will be a strong partner in building India's semiconductor ecosystem.

The company will open a new research and development campus in Bengaluru, which will be its largest such facility in the world.

"AMD will invest USD 400 million in India in 5 years," Mark Papermaster, EVP and CTO of AMD, said addressing SemiconIndia 2023 here.

AMD will build on its two decades of growth and successful presence in India, he said, adding that the company expects to add 3,000 additional engineers in India by 2028, as it extends R&D capabilities in the country.

Read Also
Macrotech Developers Revenue From Operation At ₹16.2 Billion In Q1FY24
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years

US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In India In 5 Years

Gold, Silver Prices On July 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On July 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other

Macrotech Developers Revenue From Operation At ₹16.2 Billion In Q1FY24

Macrotech Developers Revenue From Operation At ₹16.2 Billion In Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Indus Towers Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,350.9 Cr; Macrotech Developers Net...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Indus Towers Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,350.9 Cr; Macrotech Developers Net...