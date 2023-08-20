 Urge India To Reconsider PC Import Restrictions: Top Industry Groups Ask US Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUrge India To Reconsider PC Import Restrictions: Top Industry Groups Ask US Govt

Urge India To Reconsider PC Import Restrictions: Top Industry Groups Ask US Govt

The industry groups included the Information Technology Industry Council, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Semiconductor Industry Association. They wrote in the letter that any barrier to trade could affect the shipment of US-made computers and electronics into India.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Urge India To Reconsider PC Import Restrictions: Top Industry Groups Ask US Govt | Canva

Top industry groups and tech giants, including Apple and Intel, have sent a letter to the US Department of Commerce, protesting against India's recent import restrictions on PCs, laptops and servers. 

India's import restrictions on PCs, laptops and servers

In the letter, the biggest players in technology and manufacturing said the move "could significantly disrupt trade, hamper efforts to more closely integrate India into global supply chains, and harm businesses and consumers in both countries". Eight American trade groups asked the government to urge India to reconsider the policy, reports Bloomberg News.

The industry groups included the Information Technology Industry Council, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Semiconductor Industry Association. They wrote in the letter that any barrier to trade could affect the shipment of US-made computers and electronics into India.

Read Also
Laptop, Personal Computer Import Ban: India To Provide ‘Transition Period’ For Companies To...
article-image

According to the notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in India, for clearance of import consignments with effect from November 1, 2023, a valid licence for restricted imports is required. The government has told tech companies that the restrictions are not to ban imports but to promote exports via domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, top consumer electronics companies like HP, Apple and Dell last week urged the government to extend the November 1 deadline for the licences required for PCs, laptops and tablets by at least an year, as it will take time to configure and set up manufacturing/assembling units as per new guidelines.

In a meeting with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials, also attended by leading industry bodies the Manufacturing Association of IT Hardware (MAIT) and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the tech companies conveyed to the government they need more time to set up manufacturing units in the country, according to sources.

Post November 1, no entity will be allowed to import laptops, computers, and related items without a license. The Centre has said the restrictions were imposed for security reasons and also for promoting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission

Read Also
Government Curbs Import Of Computers & Laptops To Promote Domestic Manufacturing
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hotel Industry's Contribution To India's GDP To Hit USD 1 trillion By 2047: HAI

Hotel Industry's Contribution To India's GDP To Hit USD 1 trillion By 2047: HAI

Urge India To Reconsider PC Import Restrictions: Top Industry Groups Ask US Govt

Urge India To Reconsider PC Import Restrictions: Top Industry Groups Ask US Govt

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Mahindra Recalls Over 1 Lakh Units Of XUV700 For Wiring Issue

Mahindra Recalls Over 1 Lakh Units Of XUV700 For Wiring Issue