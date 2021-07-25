Urban Indians confidence in job scenario, economic prospects remains subdued in July: Report

Confidence of urban Indians over the employment scenario in the country and the economic prospects remains subdued although the overall consumer confidence has recorded an uptick in July.

As per the Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI), the Employment Confidence Sub-Index is down by 0.1 percentage points, and the Economic Expectations Sub Index, has reduced by 1.8 percentage points.

The Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI), which constitutes of four sub-indices slightly improved by 1.1 percentage points in July 2021, over the previous month.

The overall growth can be attributed to improved sentiments in terms of investment climate and personal finance conditions.