 UPL Incorporates Subsidiary In Kenya For KES 1,00,000
The newly incorporated company would carry out seeds and related business, upon infusion of shares capital in due course.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
UPL Incorporates Subsidiary In Kenya For KES 1,00,000 | Image: UPL (Representative)

UPL Limited on Wednesday incorporated a new subsidiary ASI Seeds Enterprises Kenya Limited for KES 1,00,000, the company announced through an exchange filing. The newly incorporated subsidiary will consist of 100 ordinary shares of KES 1,000 each.

ASI Seeds Enterprises would be a step-down subsidiary at Advanta Seed structure which is under the Advanta Enterprises Limited, India. UPL Limited holds a total of 86.67 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises making it a subsidiary of the company.

The newly incorporated company, ASI Seeds would carry out seeds and related business, upon infusion of shares capital in due course.

UPL re-appoints Usha Rao-Monari as independent director

UPL's Board of Directors last month re-appointed Usha Rao-Monari as an independent director for five years. The second term of appointment of Usha Rao will last till August 17, 2028.

UPL shares

UPL shares on Thursday closed at Rs 612.40, up by 0.50 per cent.

article-image

