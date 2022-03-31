UPI transactions set new record; cross $1 tn mark in FY22

UPI transactions have zoomed to more than 500 crore transactions in March. Transactions worth $1.09 trillion, or Rs 83.45 lakh crore, were recorded on the unified payments interface as on March 29, according to data released by National Payments Corporation of India. For FY21, the transactions were Rs 41 lakh crore, according to news reports.

According to data until March 29 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates and manages UPI payments,



Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:51 PM IST