UP Vyapari Kalyan plans to develop app to help traders, businessmen

Uttar Pradesh Vyapari Kalyan Board is planning to develop an app to help the traders and businessmen to resolve their problems, a senior official of the board said on Tuesday.

''The Uttar Pradesh government is making continuous efforts to resolve the problems of the traders and businessmen. And, in this contest, the board is planning to develop an app through which the traders and the businessmen can get their problems resolved in a relatively short span of time and with transparency,'' Uttar Pradesh Vyapari Kalyan Board Chairman Ravikant Garg told PTI.

The endeavour is to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by the members of the trading community so that they can focus more on their respective businesses, he added.

Garg -- who is also the chairman of Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (a traders' body) -- said he has also urged the Centre that Vyapari Kalyan Boards should be constituted in all the states of the country and that they should be given the status of a commission so that they can help the traders to redress their grievances.

At present Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are having Vyapari Kalyan Boards.

Garg also said that he will request the Centre to have two representatives from the industry and two representatives from the traders/businessmen in the GST Council so that real bottlenecks can be identified, and deliberations can be held to find out the solutions.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:55 PM IST