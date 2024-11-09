 UP Government Holds Talks With World Bank On ₹3,903 Crore Project To Boost Agriculture & Rural Enterprises
UP Government Holds Talks With World Bank On ₹3,903 Crore Project To Boost Agriculture & Rural Enterprises

The six-year project aims to revitalise the state's agriculture and allied sectors, enhance productivity, and link smallholder farmers to high-value commodity clusters.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the World Bank held negotiations on Friday for the Rs 3,903 crore Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening project.

The negotiations were held in New Delhi with Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh representing the state government, according to a statement here.

The six-year project aims to revitalise the state's agriculture and allied sectors, enhance productivity, and link smallholder farmers to high-value commodity clusters.

Singh outlined the project's pivotal role in advancing the state's vision to achieve a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, it said.

Supporting high-value crop and stronger fisheries ecosystems

He highlighted that the project will support high-value crop clusters and establish a stronger fisheries ecosystem, with particular focus on the state's eastern and Bundelkhand regions, it added.

The project will also create a digital agriculture platform to provide real-time insights to farmers, helping optimise resources, increase resilience, and boost productivity.

"I am convinced that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh can achieve great things if they are given exposure to the best national and international practices," the chief secretary said.

Climate-resilient productivity enhancement

The project's key components under discussion include climate-resilient productivity enhancement, development of value-added commodity clusters, and strengthening the state's digital and financial ecosystems.

By mid-2025, Uttar Pradesh's Jewar airport is expected to become operational, providing further export avenues for local produce, according to the statement.

World Bank India director supported the initiative

The World Bank's Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouamé, voiced strong support for the initiative, underscoring the institution's commitment to assist Uttar Pradesh in implementing this transformative project, it said.

The World Bank's board of executive directors is anticipated to review and consider project approval by mid-December 2024, it added.

