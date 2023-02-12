UP GIS 2023: ‘We need to explore more sports and not be limited to a few sports, says Anurag Thakur | Twitter

Speaking at the Global Investors Summit 2023, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur spoke about the wide spread of interest in sports across the country and the developments in Uttar Pradesh. He also specified that there is a need to explore more sports and not be focused on a few selected sports.

Upcoming events in UP

"CM Yogi honored and awarded cash prizes to sportspersons, not only from UP but also from other states of the country. Events like MotoGP, and Khelo India University Games and weight lifting championship which will be organized in the state. This will help sow the seed of sporting success slowly and steadily. From manufacturing sports goods to creating sports infrastructure, this will be a huge boost. UP is becoming the sports capital of the country," he said.

Focus on regional sports

Anurag Thakur also gave multiple examples of different girls who have won medals during the Khelo India Youth Games and the children who have broken records. He also said there is a lot of focus on the regional sports and to try and promote them to turn into national and international sporting events.

He further said that the state is also becoming the sports capital of the world.

Increase the speed to touch grassroots

Talking to the investors he also added, “We need size and scale to attract more investment in the country. We also need to increase the speed to get more infrastructure at the grassroots.”

Need more coaches

Focusing on the need for more coaches he said that there is a need for more coaches in the country. Thakur added that in the last one year his team has hired a total of 450 coaches and they will continue to hire more coaches in the upcoming year.

He also emphasised on the limited use of technology suggesting that an application needsto be created inorder to train more coaches. This will help transform a PT coach or teacher to focus and specialise in one specific sports. The same application can be used by the players to learn the sports. This will reduce the dependency on coaches and that same time start training more coaches for the future.

Stadiums to show movies

He later also addressed the investors for a session focused on entertainment where he gave the idea that sports stadium can be used to show movies for two days in a week. In addition he suggested that around the stadiums the one district one product stores can be kept. According to Thakur this will help generate jobs, push local products and create more mediums for the entertainment industry to showcase their movies.

Thakur also added that this additional income will help keep the stadium functional through out and increase the earnings which can be used to better maintain the stadiums and invest in the developent of sports.

Talking to reporters here in Lucknow, the Union Minister said, "At the Global Investors Summit, record-level investments are coming in for different sectors. This shows the picture of new and developing Uttar Pradesh." "The image of UP has changed a lot in the last five years, which has also increased people's confidence. One trillion dollar economy is a huge thing in itself," he added.

UP Global INvestors Summit 2023

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

With inputs from agencies.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)