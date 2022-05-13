Unlu partners with Triller to launch India’s largest digital singer hunt

Unlu- a one-of-a-kind platform to help creators and artists collaborate, create, and launch IPs, has recently announced its exclusive partnership with Triller – a video-sharing social networking platform for creators to launch India’s largest digital singer hunt “Unlu Singing Stars.”

India’s largest digital singer hunt will be launched on Triller with an aim to reach out to 2 million aspiring singers and more than 36 million audiences across India. It will shortlist 60 top-performing singers and upskill them through ‘Unlu Singing Fellowship’ to finally make them launch/record their first original music video.

In addition, the fellowship program will help the artists build and learn the art of singing from the industry veterans and collaborate with other fellow singers to create and commercialize the content.

Riddhima Chatterjee, Head of Program Ops of Unlu, said, “With the Triller platform, we undertake the opportunity to empower the singer creator community, scout talent from different corners of the nation, and help them launch their singing career globally.”

Rohan Tyagi, Vice President, Triller India said "Our approach goes beyond being a space to upload content, we want to make industry inroads for creators of all specialties and of all following sizes. This we are doing by connecting them with experts for mentorship in addition to connecting them with the right brands for collaborations”

With this partnership, Unlu & Triller will provide opportunities to India’s top talent just by uploading their auditions on Triller from the comfort of their home. This will also enable the singer creators on the Triller app to upskill and get professional training from the best in the music industry by getting access to Unlu's Singing Fellowship, which will further provide the budding artists to launch their first original music video it said in a statement.

Furthermore, the partnership will add another 50-100 songs in Unlu’s plan to hit 1000 songs in the next 12 months, it added.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:11 PM IST