Unlocking Growth: How Recent IPOs Are Shaping The Future Of Key Industries

India has witnessed an impressive rise in companies going public through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) over the last three years. In FY24 alone, 76 Indian companies raised a cumulative amount of ₹61,915 crore through IPOs, marking a 19% increase from ₹52,116 crore raised by 37 IPOs in FY23​.

This powerful IPO game has turned the Indian stock markets into a goldmine of opportunities. You are witnessing a transformative phase in the IPO landscape. Let’s dive deeper into how the IPO market is growing, how it is expected to shape the future of key industries, and what it means for you as an investor.

The Surge of Big-Ticket IPOs

An IPO is the process through which a company offers its shares to the public for the first time. In other words, it offers you a chance to own a part of the company and share in its potential success.

India's stock market has seen an impressive array of big-ticket IPOs recently. Companies from diverse sectors are raising substantial capital by going public. This is primarily to fuel their expansion and innovation needs.

For instance, Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, made headlines with its much-anticipated IPO in November 2023. Tata Technologies came up with an IPO issue of approx ₹3,000 crore, which significantly bolstered its financial position and market visibility. Not just this, it also benefited investors with listing gains of over 140%. Listing gains refer to the profit you make when the stock price on the listing day exceeds the IPO issue price.



Another notable example is Mankind Pharma, which launched a substantial IPO worth ₹4,326 crore in 2023. You may have also observed a surge in the number of SME IPOs in the last few years. Even SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) try and raise funds by listing on stock exchanges through the IPO route.

Why Are More IPOs Upcoming?

The surge in IPO activity can be attributed to several factors.

Firstly, the Indian economy is on a robust growth trajectory, prompting companies to seek additional capital to fuel their expansion plans.

Secondly, favourable regulatory reforms have made the IPO process more streamlined and efficient, encouraging more companies to go public. SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has reduced the listing timeline to 3 days. Additionally, it has simplified the documentation process, and improved transparency to make it easier and less costly for companies to go public.

There’s growing investor confidence in the Indian market, which is one of the drivers of heightened IPO activity. Domestic as well as international investors are keen on investing in Indian companies as they are drawn toward promising growth prospects and attractive investment deals. This increasing investor interest has created a favourable environment for companies to launch their IPOs and raise significant capital.

Increasing Retail Participation in IPOs

One of the most notable trends in recent times is the surge in retail participation in IPOs. As an individual investor, you now have greater access to investment opportunities that were once accessed mainly by large investors. This is attributed to increased financial literacy, the availability of digital platforms and a simplified investment process.

For retail investors like you, the recent boom in IPOs presents a golden opportunity to diversify your investment portfolio. IPOs give you a chance to invest in companies that have shown high growth potential at an early stage. By participating in IPOs , you can make financial gains as these companies grow and expand their market presence. Additionally, you can enjoy listing gains, where the price of the stock may increase on the first day it is available for trading, allowing you to sell at a profit right away.

How IPOs Are Shaping the Future of Industries

You can look forward to some exciting times ahead, as many IPO opportunities are likely to come up in 2024. One of the most anticipated IPOs is from Hyundai, expected to be valued at around ₹25,000 crore. Other high-profile IPOs to watch out for are Ola Electric, Swiggy and also Haldiram's.

India’s technology sector continues to thrive, with several startups and established companies planning to go public. Additionally, you can also look forward to some IPO activity in the renewable energy and electric vehicles sectors. This is mainly driven by the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Companies in these sectors are attracting substantial investor interest due to their promising potential for long-term growth.

As an investor, staying informed about upcoming IPOs and the sectors they belong to is crucial. Before you invest in any IPO, make sure to research the company's financial health, market position, and growth potential. Remember that diversifying your investments across different sectors can help reduce risks and increase potential returns.

As 2024 promises to be an exciting year for IPOs, keep an eye on the latest news and market trends to make the most of the opportunities.

