Uniparts India makes tepid market debut

Shares of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India made a tepid market debut on Monday.

The company's shares debuted at Rs 575 - 0.34 per cent lower than the issue price of Rs 577 on the BSE. It later fell 6.58 per cent to Rs 539.

At the NSE, it started the trade at Rs 575.

Its market valuation was at Rs 2,542.38 crore on the BSE.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times earlier this month.

The IPO of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares had a price range of Rs 548-577 per unit.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions.