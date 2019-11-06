Unions find anomalies in draft rules on Wage Code, no clarity on working hours

New Delhi: There are many anomalies in the draft rules on Code on Wages circulated by the Labour Ministry to seek stakeholders' views, trade unions, including RSS affiliate BMS, said.

The unions are expected to reach out to the ministry with point wise objections in their respective representation on the draft rules this week.

Talking on the draft rules, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said,”There is no clarity on the working hours in the draft rule. The working hour should be six hours a day. Besides, there are issues related to fixation of minimum wage in the draft rules.”

A media report said that the labour ministry has suggested nine-hour regular working day in its draft wage code as against eight hours now but stayed away from fixing a national minimum wage, which may draw wrath from trade unions.

“The number of hours which shall constitute a normal working day… shall be of nine hours,” said the draft rules, floated for public opinion.