Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, inaugurates Road Under Bridge near Krishna Kalyan Mantap and unveils the Statue of Swami Vivekananda near SSS Hubballi Station

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines inaugurated Road Under Bridgenear Krishna Kalyan Mantapa and unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda near Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway Station on March 27, 2021.

Welcoming the dignitaries at SSS Hubballi station, Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway said that construction of New Road Under Bridge near Krishna Kalyan Mantap underlines commitment of Railways to service of public.

Local public had to travel over nearly 4 Km for crossing of Railway track and had to wait at level crossing gate. This Road Under Bridge was constructed at an approximate cost of Rs.4 Crore and completed in short period. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the local representatives of the region have been representing and a decision to construct the same was taken, keeping in view the needs of public.