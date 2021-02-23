Union Minister Piyush Goyal dedicates double line between Gubbi-Nittur, Chikodi Road-Raybag and new station building at Raybag

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways dedicated Chikkodi Road-Raybag double line (14 Km), new station building at Raybag and double line between Gubbi-Nittur (9 Km)today through video link from Rail Bhavan, New Delhi. Madhuswamy, Minister of Minor Irrigation and District In-charge Minister of Tumakuru; Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Chief Whip of Legislative Council, Iranna Kadadi, Member of Rajyasabha, G.S. Basavaraj, Member of Parliament, Tumakuru; S.R. Srinivas, MLA of Gubbi, Duryodhan Aihole, MLA of Raybag and other dignitaries attended the function organized locally at Gubbi and Raybag.

While speaking Piyush Goyal remembered late Suresh Angadi for exemplary work he has done for Railways and for the state of Karnataka. He said that When the both Central Govt. led by Narendra Modi ji, State government work together as a team that it gives a double engine speed to progress and to growth and Indian Railways gives the third dimension and when all three central govt., state govt. supported by the Indian Railways work together, unprecedented progress can be seen in the state of Karnataka. Doubling of track from Gubbi to Nittur, while it may seem like a small stretch,