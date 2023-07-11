 Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey Inaugurates ‘Green BHEL’ Initiative
Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey Inaugurates 'Green BHEL' Initiative

Pandey appreciated BHEL’s roadmap for becoming ‘Net Zero’ by 2047, which is in line with Prime Minister’s vision of India achieving ‘Net Zero’ by 2070.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey Inaugurates ‘Green BHEL’ Initiative | BHEL

Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, inaugurated the ‘Green BHEL’ initiative during a visit to the company’s Corporate Office at New Delhi. Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, Directors on the Board of BHEL, and other senior officials welcomed the Minister.

Pandey appreciated BHEL’s roadmap for becoming ‘Net Zero’ by 2047, which is in line with Prime Minister’s vision of India achieving ‘Net Zero’ by 2070. He also reviewed the various diversification initiatives undertaken by the company for enhancing long-term competitiveness which will aid in sustainable growth of BHEL and assured MHI's full support in all its endeavours.

The shares of BHEL on Tuesday morning at 10:34 am IST were trading at Rs 92.70, up by 1.64 per cent.

