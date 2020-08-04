Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar launches the Sahakar Cooptube NCDC Channel

Appreciating the efforts of NCDC, the Minister said that a key strategy in the ecosystem is to facilitate involvement of youth in cooperatives. Formation of new cooperatives is a prerequisite for bringing new life and dedication in the realm of cooperative movement. The guidance videos in different languages covering 18 States would also strengthen and deepen the major initiatives of our Government to promote and form 10,000 FPOs. NCDC has a major role in formation of FPOs in cooperative mode. More states would be added to the collection of guidance videos on NCDC Sahakar Cooptube Channel in due course of time.

NCDC as an apex level statutory institution under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has achieved tremendous success with cumulative financial assistance to cooperatives to the tune of Rs.1,54,000 crore. Beginning with meager disbursement of Rs.2.36 crores in 1963, NCDC disbursed around Rs.28,000 crore during 2019-20. NCDC has made aunprecedented progress in the last six years. It has achieved 83% of the cumulative financial assistance calculated since 1963, during these last six years alone.

Cooperatives in India have come a long way and have proven their success in improving the condition of farmers and economic development. Largely as association of small and marginal farmers and rural poor, the cooperatives have acquired a huge network of over 8.50 lakh organizations and 290 million members. They have substantially contributed in raising the income of their members and achieving rural prosperity. Cooperatives lend strength to farmers to minimize risks in agriculture and allied sector and act as a shield against exploitation.