 Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes 5 Regional Medical Tourism Hubs To Boost Healthcare
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget, proposed establishing five regional medical tourism hubs & a Rs 10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti programme over five years to boost domestic biologics production. The plan includes expanding pharmaceutical institutes, creating 1,000 clinical trial sites, strengthening drug regulation, & setting up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | PTI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to set up five hubs for medical tourism and a Rs 10,000-crore outlay for Biopharma Shakti programme over the next five years.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Statement

Presenting the Union Budget, she said, "I propose to launch a scheme to support states in establishing five regional medical hubs." She said these hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes that combine medical, educational and research facilities.

She said, "I propose the Biopharma Shakti with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years, this will build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilars." The strategy will include a biopharma-focused network with three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, popularly known as NIPERS, and upgrading seven existing ones, she added.

"It will also create a network of 1,000 accredited India clinical trials sites. We propose to strengthen the central drug standard control organisation to meet global standards and approve timeframes, through an approval time frames through a dedicated scientific review cadre, and specialists," said said.

She also proposed setting up three new All India Institute of Ayurveda.

