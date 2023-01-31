Union Budget 2023: How you can watch the budget session tomorrow | Image: FPJ (Representative)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, LIVE at 11 am on 1st February (Tomorrow).

You can watch the budget session live on different platforms:

Press Information Bureau's Facebook: http://facebook.com/pibindia/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EDEtqLIs9I

Mobile App:

The public will be able to see this budget, like the previous two, using a free app that is accessible on Google Play for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iOS devices.

The application is free to download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

The Budget app will get updated after the Finance Minister completes her presentation. The users will be able to download the links.

The public can download the whole budget paper from the "Union Budget Mobile App" mobile app.

Additional aspects of the Budget application include Budget Highlights, Annual Financial Statements, Budget Speech, Budget at a Glance, and more.

