Union Budget 2023: From upskilling to job creation, here's what the government announced for Indian youth

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 today in the parliament with focus on youth, education, business and more. With inflation going higher and job availability going down, the government announced in today's budget some measures to create more jobs and upskill the youth.

Jobs

With the projects like 500 new ‘waste to wealth’ plants, airports, infrastructure, and more announced by the finance minister, it is likely that these plants will create jobs not just during the process of building but also after these projects are functional.

But other than these projects, she also announced that in the next three years, the centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme

The government will be rolling out a new National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to provide stipend support to 47 lakh youth in three years.

Agriculture Accelerator Fund

Talking about funds to encourage youth entrepreneurs, she said an agriculture accelerator fund will be set-up so that more youth in rural India can start agri-startups. This will help bring innovative and affordable solutions for challenges faced by farmers, bring modern technologies to transform agricultural practice, and at the same time increase productivity and profitability.

Upskilling opportunities

The government has formulated the National Education Policy, which will be focused on skilling, facilitate job creation at scale, and at the same time create business opportunities. FM Nirama Sitharaman also announced that the fourth edition of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana will be launched to train lakhs of youth within the next three years.

This will help with on-the-job training, industry partnerships, and the alignment of courses where the needs of industry will be emphasised. This will also cover new age courses for industries like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills.

Additionally to skill the youth looking for international opportunities, the government announced that the 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different States.

The government is also planning to launch a unified Skill India Digital platform to enable demand-based formal skilling, link with employers, including MSMEs, and facilitate access to entrepreneurship schemes.

The government has also launched iGOT Karmayogi, an integrated online training platform for lakhs of government employees to upgrade their skills and facilitate a people-centric approach.

As the world focuses and moves towards artificial intelligence, three centers of excellence for AI will be set-up in top educational institutions. Their institutes will also partner with leading industry players to conduct interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications, and scale problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities.

