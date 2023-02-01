Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest speech lasting 87 minutes

For her 5th budget, Nirmala Sitharaman chose a bright red saree with a black border. This is also the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. | ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her fifth consecutive budget today and she did so under 90 minutes, stated reports. This speech has been her shortest so far.

Reportedly, the Finance Minister took 87 minutes which is five minutes lesser than last year's 92 minutes. In 2021, Sitharaman spoke for an hour and 50 minutes.

The minister however had broken all records in Indian history with her 2020 budget speech. Sitharaman had delivered a speech lasting two hours and 40 minutes.

Nirmala Sitharaman had to cut her 2020 speech short because she was under the weather.

Read Also In pics: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dons a graceful red saree to present Union Budget 2023

Nirmala Sitharaman's 2023 Budget Speech

Sitharaman in her opening address today said that this is first budget of the Amrit Kaal. The current budget aims at inclusive development which is Narendra Modi government's top priority, she added.

During the Union Budget speech in the House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced seven priorities of the Budget.

These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)